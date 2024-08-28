Rashid Latif makes big statement on India's participation in Champions Trophy 2025

Rashid Latif (R) and Jay Shah (L). -ESPNcricinfo/AFP

Following Jay Shah’s appointment as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif put forth his thoughts.

The 55-year-old suggested that these unopposed elections, appointing Shah for ICC’s top position might lead to India’s participation in the forthcoming 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The former wicketkeeper batter, in this regard, hinted at the reason for his assumption while speaking exclusively with The Sporting News.

"PCB has not opposed Shah's appointment for a reason. I think there's an understanding. If India's team comes, it will be because of Jay Shah’s efforts, along with support from their government," Latif was quoted as saying by The Sporting News.

"Approval has already been halfway granted. India is coming to Pakistan," Latif added, indicating his confidence in Shah.

Meanwhile, five years after taking the top BCCI job, Shah was elected unopposed as chair of the influential ICC.

Moreover, he becomes the youngest person ever to take the ICC's top job, overseeing a sport beloved by a billion-plus fans -- with more than 90 percent of them in the Indian subcontinent, according to a 2018 ICC study.

According to the veteran player, Shah’s tenure as the chairman of ICC could be a game changer for India and Pakistan.

Nevertheless, the most-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy is set to kick off on February 19, with the final showdown scheduled on March 9.

This ninth edition of the tournament will feature eight top-ranked ODI men’s national teams.