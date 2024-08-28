Jay Shah to prioritise Test cricket after becoming chairman ICC

Jay Shah, at the age of 35, will become the youngest ICC chairman once he has assumed the post. — ICC

Newly-elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that he will prioritise Test cricket amid the rising popularity of T20 cricket.

In the recent past, players have withdrawn from playing Test cricket for their countries to participate in league cricket as the latter offers more money.

Shah, who will assume the post on December 1, 2024, confirmed in a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saying he will make sure that cricketers look forward to playing the longer format.

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game," Shah said in the statement. "We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal.

"I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe. As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket," he said.

Shah will replace Greg Barclay, who announced earlier this year that he will not be continuing as the chairman ICC.

"With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it's a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport. It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey," he stated.

"We must champion the ICC's mission further by allocating more resources and attention to Women's Cricket and Differently-abled Cricket. Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving.

"I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket's progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph. Let's embark on this incredible journey, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential," he added.