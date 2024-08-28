Dawid Malan announces international retirement after being dropped from Australia series

Dawid Malan announces retirement after not being selected for the series against Australia. -ESPNcricinfo

England's former No.1-ranked T20I batter, Dawid Malan, has announced retirement from international cricket after featuring in 22 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 62 T20Is.

Alongside Jos Buttler, he is one of only two England men's batters to have made centuries in all three formats of the game.

The left-handed batter officially made this decision after not being selected in the squad for the forthcoming white-ball series against Australia.

Meanwhile, Malan made his debut for England in T20I cricket back in 2017, scoring 78 runs from 44 balls in his face-off against South Africa.

Additionally, the top-ranked batter achieved his first milestone in Test cricket during the Ashes, where he scored 140 runs in single innings.

However, the cricketer bagged criticism in T20I fixtures due to his tendency to gradually start the innings and then accelerate it later.

Meanwhile, he scored six ODI centuries in just 30 innings.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Malan opened up his biggest regret, that he always found Test cricket challenging in maintaining the performance in long series.

He further added, " But you know on the field I always did what I felt was right to win a game for the team. I never walked off the field if I got runs not caring about whether we had won or lost. It was always about winning and I'd always question myself as to whether I'd made the right decisions on the field to do that."

Malan is expected to continue playing T20 franchise leagues. Recently, he was part of the Oval Invincibles and ended up winning The Hundred.

Additionally, he has also played for teams like Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 and was also in action for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).