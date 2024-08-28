Former pacer predicts USA will beat Pakistan again in 2026 World Cup

USA cricket team celebrate wicket of Shadab Khan. - ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has made a stunning prediction for men's team for next T20 World Cup in 2026.

Speaking as a guest on a podcast, the ex-cricketer made prediction for the Green Shirts that might be a major setback for the fans.

“We lost to the USA, who are playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time. They didn’t even qualify, they played because they were the hosts. The way the situation is going at this moment, the USA will beat Pakistan in the next World Cup in 2026. I’ll guarantee you that," Asif predicted.

Recently, the 2009 World Champions have been under scrutiny over their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well as in the Test series against Bangladesh.

In this regard, the 41-year-old believes that the USA cricket team will beat Pakistan in the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

Regardless of being an inaugural team, the co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup had a stellar run through to the Super-Eight stages and knocked out the Green caps at the group stages.

Being considerate with the current situation of the team, the Right-arm fast medium bowler believes that the side would have to bring drastic changes in the team, right from the top.

“Before the 2026 World Cup, we have to change the captain, coach and the players. There needs to be planning for the two years that this is the team; this is the 20 players we want to work with. But we are repeating the same things, which is why I am telling you this,” Asif highlighted.

He further added that teams like India and South Africa are progressing simultaneously, however, we are still in the same spot.

Nevertheless, after facing a defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket series, the Shan Masood-led side need to win the second Test series against the Tigers scheduled from August 30 to September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.