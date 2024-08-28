PFF imposes lifetime ban on 22 officials for parallel association

PFF imposes ban on 22 former officials. -PFF

Karachi: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Disciplinary Committee has imposed a life ban on 22 former officials, including Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Amir Dogar and Sardar Naved Haider, for their involvement in creating a parallel association and orchestrating a hostile takeover of the PFF offices.

Geo News has obtained a copy of the Disciplinary Committee's decision in which the committee says that it has, after a comprehensive review of the case, determined that these individuals had violated Article 70 of the PFF Constitution by forming a parallel association.

The committee further added that it found their actions detrimental to the unity and governance of football in Pakistan.

As a result, the officials have been declared Persona Non Grata and banned from participating any football-related activities for life.

In addition to the establishment of the parallel association, the committee also addressed the actions of several individuals who were involved in the alleged attack on the PFF House and the takeover of PFF offices on March 27, 2021, which led to Pakistan's suspension from FIFA.

The committee also directed these individuals to return all PFF assets, including official vehicles, within seven days and warned that failure to comply would result in the filing of criminal charges against them.

The PFF has issued instructions to all its affiliated units and departments to enforce this decision without exception. The Federation has warned that any affiliate attempting to establish contact with the banned individuals will face penalties.

Additionally, the PFF Secretariat has been tasked with communicating this decision to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) immediately.