BCB allows Shakib to play second Test against Pakistan amid legal controversy

Shakib Al Hasan allowed to play second Test against Pakistan until proven guilty. -Reuters

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed on Tuesday that Shakib al Hasan will be playing the second Test match against Pakistan scheduled from August 30 to September 3.

The veteran player is allowed to play cricket until proven guilty.

Speaking in a Bengali Daily Prothom Alo, the BCB president responded to the ongoing controversy.

"He (Shakib) will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back, and we replied to them saying this (that he will continue to play)," BCB president Faruque Ahmed responded.

This decision came after the legal system urged the board to immediately withdraw the left-handed batter from all forms of cricket.

Earlier on Saturday, a case was filed against the 37-year-old, accusing him of murdering a garment factory worker named Rubel.

In this regard, the father of the deceased, Rafiqul Islam, filed an FIR against the former captain of Bangladesh.

Along with Shakib, 146 people were also named in the FIR. These were the people involved in the unrest in Bangladesh.

Moreover, after receiving the legal notice, the BCB said to decide once the first Test series against Pakistan ends.

Faruque Ahmed further added that, "Right now the FIR is filed and it is in the initial stage and there are a lot of steps after this and until he is proven guilty we will make him play. The Bangladesh team will make him play. The Bangladesh team will go to India after Pakistan and we want him in that series as well. He is our contracted player and if necessary we will give him legal assistance."

Shakib will be travelling to England to play a four-day match for Surrey after the Test series against Pakistan.