Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC chairman

Jay Shah, at the age of 35, will become the youngest ICC chairman once he has assumed the post. — ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, has been elected unopposed as the chairman of the International Cricket Council, confirmed the cricketing governing body on Tuesday.

Shah will replace Greg Barclay, who was elected in November 2020, as the ICC chairman as he will assume the position on December 1, 2024.

Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship as he had earlier claimed that he had enough support to become the new ICC chairman as Barclay announced earlier this month that he will not be continuing his journey in his current position.

Shah’s goal is the expand cricket’s global reach as cricket will return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

Shah, whose current designation as BCCI secretary will expire next year, will become the youngest chairman in the history of ICC at the age of 35 once he has assumed the position.

It is worth mentioning that Shah’s appointment as the chairman ICC comes at a time when there are doubts about India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to be played in Pakistan from February to March next year.