PCB grants NOC to Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan for CPL

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan and explosive opener Fakhar Zaman to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

According to sources, the PCB has issued the NOC to four players for the event that starts from 30th August while the NOC request by Saim Ayub has been declined.

Azam Khan is now set to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Fakhar Zaman will be joining the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Fast bowler Mohammad Amir & all-rounder Imad Wasim have also received NOCs for the CPL. Both Amir and Wasim will be playing for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

However, young opener Saim Ayub has not been granted a NOC for the CPL, as he is currently with Pakistan's Test team for the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Last month, the PCB denied the NOC to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for participating in Global T20 League Canada.

The PCB made the decision to give them rest as the Green Shirts have to play a lot of cricket before the commencement of Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted in the country.

Pakistan's schedule till May 2025 is jam-packed due to which the PCB denied the NOCs to players. The main priority for the Mohsin Naqvi-led board is the players' fitness and making sure they remain injury-free and are well-rested.

It is worth mentioning that the PCB's policy is to allow players to play two franchise cricket leagues alongside the Pakistan Super League (PSL).