Mark Wood’s replacement named as England announce playing XI for second Sri Lanka Test

England players during the first Test against Sri Lanka. — AFP

England have announced their squad for the second Test match against Sri Lanka which will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground from August 29 to September 2.

Right-arm pacer Olly Stone has been named in the playing XI in place of Mark Wood, who got injured during the first Test against Sri Lanka which England won comfortably.

Wood got injured during the third day’s play of the first Test picking up a thigh strain and was ultimately ruled out of the series.

Stone is the only change from the side that won the first Test by five wickets at Old Trafford.

England’s playing XI for second Test

Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.

A win over Sri Lanka in the second Test would secure a series win for England and also improve their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

Earlier, Leicestershire's 20-year-old left-arm pacer Josh Hull received his first senior call-up to replace Wood in the squad.

The 6ft 7in (2 m) Hull has been a key figure in Leicestershire's bowling attack of recent seasons and starred in their 2023 One-Day Cup final triumph.

He made his debut for the second-string England Lions, taking 5-74 in a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

England's Test series against Sri Lanka

1st Test, Old Trafford — England won by five wickets

2nd Test, Lord's — August 29-September 2

3rd Test, The Oval — September 6-10