Bangladesh bowling coach opens up on plans for second Pakistan Test

Bangladesh's pace bowling coach Andre Adams. — BCB

Bangladesh pace bowling coach Andre Adams opened up on what the visitors are hoping to achieve in the second Test against Pakistan which is set to begin on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



Bangladesh dominated Pakistan in the first Test as they comfortably chased the 30-run target after bowling Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings, the visitors had no trouble as Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9) guided the visitors to the target in just 6.3 overs.

Talking in an interview with The Daily Star after the first Test, Adams refused to comment on what kind of pitch there will be in the second Test but he stated that patience is the key when playing in Pakistan.

“I don't know what sort of wicket we will get for the second Test. I don't know how much the plan will change. This is a country where you have to be patient in Test matches. I don't see the plans changing too much from the blueprint of the previous game. The plans could change if they (Pakistan) change their playing XI,” Adams said.

He was then asked if the team has any specific strategies for the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to which he stated that such batters require attention because they can “take the game away from you”.

“I can't share the plan (laughs). Obviously, Babar is a great player and you have to be clear about what you want to do to get him out early. You have to pay attention to guys like Babar and (Mohammad) Rizwan, who can take the game away from you,” Adams said.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.