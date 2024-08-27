PCB announces free entry for students for second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan players share a moment together during first Test against Bangladesh. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced free entry for students for the second Test match against Bangladesh which is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.



The second Test will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as Pakistan will look to bounce back after losing the first encounter at the same venue by 10 wickets.

“The students are required to be in their uniform and bring their educational institutions cards to enter the stadium. They will be able to witness the live action from any of the VIP enclosures – Imran Khan and Javed Miandad (subject to availability of seats) and premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The decision was made to encourage students to come and witness exciting game of cricket between the two sides. Bangladesh are leading the two-match Test series 1-0, after defeating the hosts by 10 wickets in the first Test match which concluded on Sunday. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

“The free entry policy for students does not apply on the seating capacity in PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.

“Like the first Test match, a free shuttle bus service will continue to run on two routes on matchdays for ease of access into the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by spectators. Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate while the Route 2 will go from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate.”

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.