Shanto, Rahim supports Shakib amid legal controversy

Shanto, Rahim defends Shakib al Hasan amid legal controversy. ESPNcricinfo/AFP

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiq ur Rahim extended their support for Shakib al Hasan amid the legal case filed against the former captain of the Tigers.

"Shakib is a great asset to our country," Shanto said. "He has upheld the nation's name in the cricket world for the past 17 years."

Shanto expressed astonishment and said that this case against Shakib Bhai (brother) is unexpected.

He further added that their win against Pakistan on Sunday in the Test series, in which all-rounder Shakib took three wickets in the second innings, was a tribute to hundreds killed during protests that forced former Sheikh Hasina to resign.

The captain continued speaking, "In the new Bangladesh, we want to see something new. I hope the darkness will end, and there will be new light."

Wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim, on the other hand, described the left-handed batter Shakib as a champion and said that he's fortunate enough to play alongside the 37-year-old.

"As a brother and teammate, I stand by Shakib even in difficult times," Rahim posted on his Facebook handle. "I do not support the false allegations against Shakib. I know he can never do anything inhumane."

The right-handed middle order batter assured his friend, that the whole team stands with you.

Earlier on Saturday, Shakib also received a legal notice demanding withdrawal from the national team as he was accused of being involved in the murder of a garment worker named Rubel.

The case was filed by Rafiqul Islam, the father of one of the hundreds killed during the civil unrest on August 22.

Nevertheless, Bangladesh won against Pakistan with a thumping 10-wicket victory on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will be facing each other again to play their second Test in Rawalpindi from August 30 to September 3.