PAK vs BAN: Team management unhappy with pacers after defeat in first Test

The Pakistan cricket team management expressed their dissatisfaction after the home side suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Pakistan played four pacers in the first Test — Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Naseem Shah — as the Shan Masood-led unit wanted to go with a pace attack, but things did not go their way as they were dominated by the Bangladesh batting lineup.

As per the sources, the team management, along with senior players, were not happy with the way the pacers performed in the first Test.

It is believed inside the dressing room that the pacers could not take advantage of the grass on the pitch and their declining pace also became a matter of discussion.

During the first Test, Naseem got three while Shaheen, Shahzad and Ali managed to get two wickets each but they were not enough as Bangladesh scored a plethora of runs during their first innings.

Chasing the 30-run target after bowling Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings, the visitors had no trouble as Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9) guided the visitors to the target in just 6.3 overs.

Meanwhile, in their first innings, Bangladesh scored 565 before they were all out with the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 191 runs.

Scores in brief (day 5 of 5):

Pakistan 448-6d (Mohammad Rizwan 171 not out, Saud Shakeel 141, Saim Ayub 56, Shaheen Shah Afridi 29 not out; Hasan Mahmud 2-70, Shoriful Islam 2-77) and 146 all-out (Mohammad Rizwan 51, Abdullah Shafique 37, Babar Azam 22; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan 3-44)

Bangladesh 565 all-out, 167.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 191, Shadman Islam 93, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77, Litton Das 56, Mominul Haque 50; Naseem Shah 3-93, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-88, Mohammad Ali 2-88, Khurram Shahzad 2-90) and 30-0