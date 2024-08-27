No Bairstow, Moeen Ali as England confirm white-ball squads for Australia series

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali left out of the squad for the white-ball series against Australia. -ESPNcricinfo

England's wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have been left out of the squad for the forthcoming white-ball series against Australia.

England, led by Jos Buttler, has called up five new players for the international games.

The new players include two all-rounders from Warwickshire, Jacob Bethell, and Dan Mousley for three T20 fixtures.

Alongside Essex batter Jordan Cox, Hamphshire fast bowler John Turner and Leicestershire's left-arm bowler Josh Hull have also been selected for the forthcoming face-off.

These three players will be seen in the five one-day international games against Australia.

Additionally, Bairstow and Moeen, who have been playing for their team for 10 years, might have made their final international appearance after being left out of the squad.

Chris Jordan, on the other hand, was also overlooked while the squad was being finalised.

England's right-arm fast bowler, Brydon Carse, who was banned from cricket for three months, has finally made a comeback for the T20 series against Australia.

Along with Saqib Mahmood, Buttler is all set to play the forthcoming series after recovering from their injuries.

The series kicks off on September 11 at The Ageas Bowl Southhampton.





England T20 squad to play Australia:

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.





England ODI squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.