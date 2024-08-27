Shakib Al Hasan includes two Pakistan players in his all-time ODI XI

Former Bangladesh captain named two players from Pakistan in his all-time ODI XI.

The 37-year-old began by selecting India's maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan legend Saeed Anwar as balanced openers in the top-order.

He named former West Indies opener Chris Gayle followed by Indian veteran Virat Kohli because of their commendable batting throughout their cricket career.

Moreover, he placed former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis at number five for his all-round skills.

Continuing with the wicketkeeper-batter, Shakib chose MS Dhoni for the crucial role, underscoring his leadership qualities.

The Bangladeshi all-rounder considered himself to be named at number seven. His bowling attack is formidable, comprising spin wizards Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne complemented by pace icons Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath.

Nevertheless, the middle-order batter has recently been fined for throwing the ball at Muhammad Rizwan in the Test series against Pakistan.

Earlier on Saturday, Shakib also received a legal notice demanding withdrawal from the national team as he was accused of being involved in the murder of a garment worker named Rubel.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be facing Pakistan in the second Test series scheduled from August 30 to September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Shakib Al Hasan's all-time ODI XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Glenn McGarth