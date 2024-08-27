ICC unveils revamped schedule of Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Australia celebrating their victory after winning ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. -ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the revamped fixtures of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after it was shifted from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The most-awaited matches of the tournament are all set to take place in Dubai and Sharjah.

Group A comprises Australia, 2020 runner-up India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Group B, on the other hand, includes South Africa, England, 2016 champions West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament after clearing the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, each team is set to play four group matches, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals scheduled on October 17 and 18.

The winning teams from the two semi-finals will be facing each other in the final showdown on October 20.

A reserve day has been fixed for both semi-final and the final.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across two venues in Dubai and Sharjah.

At least 10 warm-up matches will be held from September 28 through to October 1.

Groups

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

Tournament fixtures

3 October, Thursday: Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

3 October, Thursday: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

4 October, Friday: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2 PM

4 October, Friday: India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

5 October, Saturday: Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2 PM

5 October, Saturday: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

6 October, Sunday: India v Pakistan, Dubai, 2 PM

6 October, Sunday: West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 6 PM

7 October, Monday: England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6 PM

8 October, Tuesday: Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6 PM

9 October, Wednesday: South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 2 PM

9 October, Wednesday: India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6 PM

10 October, Thursday: Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6 PM

11 October, Friday: Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 PM

12 October, Saturday: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2 PM

12 October, Saturday: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6 PM

13 October, Sunday: England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

13 October, Sunday: India v Australia, Sharjah, 6 PM

14 October, Monday: Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

15 October, Tuesday: England v West Indies, Dubai, 6 PM

17 October, Thursday: Semi-final 1, Dubai, 6 PM

18 October, Friday: Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 6 PM

20 October, Sunday: Final, Dubai, 6 PM