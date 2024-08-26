Pakistan lose WTC points for slow over-rate in first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan remain in the eighth spot in WTC standings. - AFP

Pakistan have been docked six World Test Championship points for a slow over-rate during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh have also lost three points for the same reason. Pakistan were fined 30% of their match fee while Bangladesh were penalised 15%.

Captains Shan Masood and Najmul Hossain Shanto pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Pakistan remain in the eighth spot in the World Test Championship standings, while Bangladesh dropped to seventh and behind South Africa as a result of the sanction.

England climbed from sixth to fourth place, pushing Sri Lanka down to fifth. Despite the win in first Test, England's chances of reaching the WTC final remain slim.

Sri Lanka, like England, are still mathematically in contention for the final but face a challenging path ahead.

Remember, Pakistan lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi. This was the first time Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in a Test match as the previous 13 meetings between the two sides ended in 12 victories for Pakistan and one match was drawn.

The two sides will now once again lock horns in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.