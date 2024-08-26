Kuldeep Yadav 'excited' to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Kuldeep Yadav is part of India across three formats. - ICC

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his excitement on playing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan.

The ICC event is set to be held in Pakistan early next year. However, India's participation remains uncertain, as the BCCI is seeking government approval for the team to visit the country.

During an event in Australia, the 29-year-old said that if permitted, he would love to play in Pakistan.

"As cricketers, we will play wherever we are sent. I have never been to Pakistan before, so I am excited. The Pakistani people are great, and whenever we get the chance, we will definitely go and play there," Yadav said at an event in Australia.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB also allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India does not have a strong reason not to come here.

The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are from 19th February to 9th March.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.