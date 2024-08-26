Mohamed Salah bags another Liverpool record in Brentford victory

Mohamed Salah has 118 goals to his name for the Reds. - AFP

Mohamed Salah bagged another notable Liverpool feat in the two-nil victory over Brentford.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Arne Slot’s side and the Colombian also set up the second, firing an incisive pass for the Egyptian after Liverpool counter-pressed brilliantly.

That’s now two goals in two games for Salah and it was another Anfield goal - he managed 13 last season in the league - but today’s strike saw him leapfrog Robbie Fowler in the all-time list of scorers at the famous stadium.

Salah is now the outright fifth-highest scorer at Anfield in all competitions with 118 goals, moving ahead of Fowler with 117. As it stands, only Ian Rush (185), Roger Hunt (173), Gordon Hodgson (159), and Billy Liddell (137) are ahead of him.

In terms of the total goals for the club, Salah also sits fifth on the list. Only the aforementioned quartet of Liddell (228) Hodgson (241) Hunt (285) and Rush (346) sit ahead of him and there is a real chance he can jump up a few places on the list with another strong campaign. He managed 25 in all competitions last season and, despite being 32, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

With his current deal set to expire next summer, there is a real worry that the situation hasn’t been resolved yet. Given his clear ongoing importance to the side, his contract situation will be right at the top of the priority list for the club’s higher-ups when the transfer window shuts. The same goes for Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the trio stand out as three of the club’s most important players.

Next up is Manchester United at Old Trafford - a ground and opponent that has been a personal favourite of Salah. In 15 games in all competitions against the Red Devils, Salah has 14 goals and four assists, including a hattrick in 2021 and a goal in both the league and FA Cup at their ground last season.