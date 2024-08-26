PAK vs BAN: Kevin Pietersen questions standard of Pakistan cricket after Bangladesh loss

Pietersen represented the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators between 2016 and 2018 across 27 matches. - PCB

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has questioned the "standard" of Pakistan cricket after their heavy defeat in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan suffered a 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh, marking their first defeat against the Asian side in the longest format. The defeat was attributed to some questionable selection decisions, with Pakistan's choice to field an all-pace attack being the most significant.

The loss was disheartening for the hosts on multiple levels. They amassed 448-6 in the first innings, only to concede 565 runs, largely due to Mushfiqur Rahim’s 191 off 341 balls. The match seemed destined for a draw, but Pakistan crumbled in the second innings, getting bowled out for 146. Bangladesh then chased down the target of 30 in 6.3 overs with ease, making history in the process.

"What happened to cricket in Pakistan? When I played the PSL, the standard of that league was tremendous, the players had a very good work ethic and the youngsters on display were magic. What’s happening there?"

The two sides will now once again lock horns in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.