PAK vs BAN: Ramiz Raja says India's Asia Cup thrashing started downfall of Pakistan pacers

Former Pakistan cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja believes that the reputation of Pakistan’s fast bowling has diminished, with their decline beginning after the significant Super Fours defeat to India during last year’s Asia Cup.

Pakistan suffered their first-ever defeat against Bangladesh, losing by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz was forthright in his criticism of the hosts for the loss. He also questioned Pakistan’s decision to opt for an all-pace attack, as Bangladesh batted for 167.3 overs to amass 565 in their first innings, raising concerns about the team selection. He further remarked that Pakistan’s current group of fast bowlers is not up to standard.

"Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

"This debacle, a sort of a confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack. Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set," he added.

During the 2023 Asia Cup, India scored 356-2, courtesy of massive hundreds from Virat Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and KL Rahul (111 not out off 106). In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 128, suffering their heaviest ODI defeat against India.

"The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative, while our bowlers were involved more in enjoying the dismissals and creating drama around them rather than impressing with their performances. The speeds of Pakistan's fast bowlers are less. If you don’t have an out-and-out fast bowler on this pitch and only have one-dimensional 125 to 135 kmph pacers, a batting line-up like Bangladesh will stand tall against you."

Raja criticised Masood’s captaincy as well as reminded his poor form with the bat. Masood has scored 201 runs in his previous eight innings at an average of 25.12.

"Shan Masood is currently on a losing streak. I understand, in Australian conditions, things are tougher and it's almost impossible for them to win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well. The batters couldn't take inspiration from the first innings performance and the bowlers were horrendous.

"Masood needs to improve his batting and show his knowledge of the game. He is an experienced skipper, having led in PSL and County matches. I couldn't understand the basis on which he felt leaving grass on the Rawalpindi would make the ball swing in August and would win them the match," he added.

Ramiz shed light on the lack of consistency in selection while reminding the 2023 T20I series against Afghanistan where Shadab Khan led the young side.

"Two years back, a term called ‘player power’ was coined, saying, 'Players are very powerful, and we want to break this power by playing youngsters so that they realise that they are not the options Pakistan have'. You sent a young team under Shadab to play against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

"They came back, losing the series, and then the team went on the back foot, relying again on the ousted players. That’s where the performance went down. There’s also a confidence crisis."