WATCH: Shaheen Afridi posts first picture of his newborn son

Shaheen Afridi celebrates with a cradle celebration during first Bangladesh Test. - AFP

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi posted first picture with his newborn son Aliyaar, along with a heartfelt post.

Two days after Shaheen and his wife Ansha Afridi welcomed their first child, former captain took to his Instagram account with the first glimpse of his baby boy, Aliyaar Afridi, dedicating a warm post to him.

“My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi,” Shaheen wrote.

The cricketer further expressed his gratitude to his wife Ansha, whom he termed the ‘support system’ of his little family, for ‘all the pain and sufferings she had to endure’.



“I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers,” he concluded.

It must be noted Shaheen will join the Test team before the second Test which starts in Rawalpindi on August 30.

Remember, the wedding ceremony of Shaheen Afridi took place at a local hall in Karachi in September 2023 while the Valima reception ceremony took place in the capital city of Islamabad.

The events were graced by the presence of national team players and former cricket stars, adding a touch of cricketing glamour to the celebration. Notable attendees included Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf, who came to convey their best wishes to the newlyweds.

In addition to the aforementioned cricketing luminaries, the ceremony saw the presence of Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, who added to the festivities with their warm wishes and congratulatory messages.

Shaheen tied the knot with legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, in February 2023. The nikkah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.