Sarfaraz Ahmed among team mentors for Champions Cup

Sarfaraz Ahmed is part of the Pakistan's Test squad for Bangladesh series. - PCB

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been confirmed as a team mentor of the upcoming Champions Cup.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were also confirmed as mentors of the sides on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process.

Meanwhile, the names of the five sides and squads will be confirmed in due course.

The first assignment of the mentors in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-Day Cup, which will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12 to 29 September.

Best crop of cricketers from the country will feature in the single-league competition that will also serve as the homecoming of men’s seniors’ competitive cricket in Faisalabad after nearly two years. The last domestic men’s 50-over match played at the Iqbal Stadium was in March 2022 between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats. This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men's cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket," PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

“These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development.

“The PCB is committed to strengthening Pakistan's cricket through a robust domestic structure that offers a clear and competitive pathway for all cricketers. The most talented and skilled players will advance through the ranks to represent Pakistan at the highest level," he added.