PAK vs BAN: Mushfiqur Rahim donates prize money to flood-affected people in Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim with Player of the Match trophy. - PCB

Mushfiqur Rahim, who was named Man of the Match for his 191 runs against Pakistan in the first Test at Rawalpindi, has donated his prize money to the flood-affected people of Bangladesh.

Floods have caused widespread devastation across 11 districts in Bangladesh, impacting over 4.8 million people and resulting in 15 deaths, according to the Bangladeshi daily, Prothom Alo.

“I want to make an announcement, I want to donate my prize money as there’s been flood back in Bangladesh,” Rahim said after the match where Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets, their first win against the Men in Green in the longest format.

Describing his innings as one of the finest of his career, Rahim expressed his gratitude towards his coaching staff and team management for their support.

"This is one of my finest (knocks) so far, because we haven't done that well overseas. All the players prepared well in Pakistan and back home as well. Before the Test series, there was a two and a half months gap," Rahim said.

Electing to field first, Bangladesh began the Test on a strong note, reducing Shan Masood’s side to a precarious 16 for three on the opening day. However, thanks to the resilient centuries from middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel (141) and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (171), Pakistan declared their first innings at 448 for six.

Pakistan were then put on the backfoot by Bangladesh as they racked up 565 in reply, earning a 117-run lead. Rahim struck a 341-ball 191, backed by able fifties from Shadman Islam (93) and Mehidy Hasan (77) to fend off Pakistan.

Pakistan suffered a precipitous collapse on Day 5 morning after carrying over from their overnight total of 23 for 1. The team lost half their man for 104 before spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan snared seven wickets to bundle Pakistan out for a paltry 146.

Bangladesh openers Islam and Zakir Hasan then erased the 30-run deficit within seven overs.

This was the first time Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in a Test match as the previous 13 meetings between the two sides ended in 12 victories for Pakistan and one match was drawn.

The two sides will now once again lock horns in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.