Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma pen down farewell note for retired Shikhar Dhawan

The trio is considered as the best in ODIs. - BCCI

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan sent shockwaves through the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from both international and domestic cricket. Dhawan made his decision public by sharing a video on social media in which he spoke about his decision to retire.

Following the announcement, numerous cricketing figures, both past and present, took to social media to congratulate Dhawan on his career. Among those who paid tribute were seasoned Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kohli, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), penned a heartfelt message in Dhawan’s honour, describing the 38-year-old as one of India’s most reliable opening batter.

Screengrab of Virat Kohli's post. - X

“From your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!” Kohli wrote on X.

Furthermore, team India skipper Rohit Sharma took to social media to congratulate Dhawan on his retirement as well. Rohit highlighted the partnership that he shared with Dhawan all the years.