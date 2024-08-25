I never thought about leaving Liverpool, says Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. — Reuters

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker confirmed his commitment to the club saying that he never thought about leaving the Merseyside club despite big-money offers from Saudi Arabia.



Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018 after the FIFA World Cup and quickly became one of the most important players for the team.

He was the goalkeeper when Liverpool won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and other elusive titles.

The Brazilian wants to continue playing for the Reds as he and his family is very happy with life in England.

“I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one,” said Alisson, whose deal runs out in 2026 with Liverpool holding an option to extend for another year. “Why stay? I am really happy here. My family is happy.

“I never got to the point where I was talking about wages. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players (in Saudi Arabia) are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.

“I never thought about leaving. When the interest from Saudi came, I cannot close the door on a big deal.

“But my decision was always to stay and focus on the things we can achieve, this new beginning and this new start, and I am really excited about that. We are starting fresh with new energy and looking forward to what this season will bring for us.

“If it is in the interest of the club to negotiate, then it will be a different conversation. At this time, at this window, I am focused on my job here and my life in Liverpool.”

Liverpool have started thinking about life after Alisson as they identified Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as the Brazilian’s successor.

“I think the club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old,” Alisson said.

“No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“I think it was a good idea, I knew about that (Mamardashvili) before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.”