PAK vs BAN: Mohsin Naqvi confident Pakistan will bounce back in second Test

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during day two of Rawalpindi Test. - PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is confident that Shan Masood and his men will make a comeback in the second Test after they were defeated by Bangladesh in the Test series opener by 10 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan suffered their maiden 10-wicket defeat at home in Tests while Bangladesh bagged their first-ever win against Pakistan in this format.

Meanwhile, Naqvi also hailed Bangladesh for their historic win.

"Bangladesh Cricket Team has played wonderfully, and have held their ground throughout the match. It is a historic win for they have won against Pakistan for the first time. Heartiest Congratulations to them," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Screengrab of Mohsin Naqvi's post. - X

"Unfortunately, Pakistan Cricket Team could not perform as well as it should have. InshaAllah the men in green would make a comeback in the upcoming match," he added.

Chasing the 30-run target after bowling Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings, the visitors had no trouble as Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9) guided the visitors to the target in just 6.3 overs.

The two sides will now once again lock horns in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.