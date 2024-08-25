WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan throws ball after Mohammad Rizwan pulls out of delivery during first PAK vs BAN Test

Shakib Al Hasan apologised after the incident. - Facebook/PCB

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sparked controversy during the first Test against Pakistan by throwing the ball in frustration after Mohammad Rizwan backed away from a delivery.

On the fifth day of the first Test, Pakistan were 29-1, trailing Bangladesh by 94 runs. They lost their captain, Shan Masood, in the second over of the day, before Babar Azam dragged a wide delivery from Nahid Rana onto his stumps. Saud Shakeel was then stumped by Litton Das in consecutive overs.

With Bangladesh sensing an opportunity, Pakistan’s batters Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique tried to shift the pressure back onto the bowlers by playing a few aggressive shots.

In the 33rd over, with the score 103-4, Shakib Al Hasan began running in to bowl the second delivery. Shakib entered his delivery stride, but had to pull out as he noticed Rizwan had turned away to engage in conversation with Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das, and was not ready to receive the ball.

As Rizwan pulled out, Shakib – seemingly frustrated – hurled the ball down the pitch, well above the head of Rizwan but taking the batter by surprise, and needing the keeper to catch it. Umpire Richard Kettleborough was not impressed and gave Shakib a stern talking-to before signalling dead ball.

Shakib appeared to apologise after the conversation, but he is still liable to be sanctioned after this match.

WATCH HERE:

It must be noted Pakistan are 138/8 as Bangladesh look to take wickets and chase down a smaller fourth-innings target on day five. The hosts currently have a lead of over 20 runs.

