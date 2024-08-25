Indian umpire takes a dig at Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (R). — ICC

Indian umpire Anil Choudhary took a dig at Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan saying that he has a habit of making unnecessary appeals during matches.

Anil, who was officiating in the 2023 Asia Cup, revealed that he warned the other on-field umpire about Rizwan’s excessive appeals saying that the Pakistani shouts at almost every ball which makes it difficult for the umpires.

“I encountered him [Rizwan] in last year’s Asia Cup. He keeps shouting on every ball. I even notified the other umpire about what Riwan was doing,” Anil said while talking on a YouTube Podcast.

“There was a moment when the other umpire was close to obliging to his appeal but he suddenly recalled my words and turned it down. Isn’t he the one who puts something like a lipstick? He keeps jumping like a pigeon.”

Choudhary then went on to state that any umpire with enough experience would easily find out such tactics.

“But the good umpires are wise enough to judge such acts. When the umpires are good, such keepers are losers. So all the keepers who are listening to me must be aware that making false appeals won’t work. Otherwise, they might find themselves at the receiving end despite making a genuine call.

“It’s a technology-driven era where you can watch everything on the screen. Why to make fun of yourself with such acts,” he added.

Rizwan is currently representing Pakistan in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi where he also registered his career-best score in red-ball cricket.