80 Pakistan's men, women cricketers among nominees for BBL and WBBL drafts

The Pakistan nominations for the drafts of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) have been announced.

A total of 80 Pakistani male and female cricketers will participate in the draft, which is scheduled for September 1.

Additional nominations of Pakistani cricketers for the BBL 2024/25 have also been revealed. In the overall list released for the draft, 64 more Pakistani cricketers have been nominated for the upcoming edition.

Names such as Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan were already announced earlier. The overall list includes more Pakistani cricketers, among them Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Additionally, the names of 11 Pakistani women cricketers have been included for the WBBL, including Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, and Aroob Shah. The drafts for the BBL and WBBL will take place on September 1.

The BBL is set to begin from December 15 with the opening game between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars at Perth Stadium, Perth while the final will be played on 27th January 2025. Brisbane Heat are the defending champions of the tournament having won the previous edition by beating Sydney Sixers by 54 runs in the final.

On the other hand, the WBBL will begin from October 27 with the opening game between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. On the other hand, the final will be played on December 1.

The Strikers will enter the tournament as defending champions having been crowned champions in the previous edition with a thrilling three-run win over the Brisbane Heat in the final.