PCB announces Shaheens’ squad for ODI matches against Bangladesh ‘A’

Pakistan Shaheens' players celebrate after taking a wicket. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the Pakistan Shaheens’ squad for their upcoming 50-over matches against Bangladesh ‘A’.

The first match will be played on August 26 at the Islamabad Club while the second and third ODI will take place on August 28 and 30 respectively.

Mohammad Haris will continue to lead the side in white-ball matches after recently guiding the team to the Top End T20 Series semi-final where the Shaheens lost to Adelaide Strikers.

“Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will lead the side as the selectors have retained 12 players from the Shaheens’ side that recently featured in the two 50-over and Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia," the PCB said in a press release.

"The retentions are part of the selectors’ philosophy of providing the emerging and domestic performers consistent opportunities to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the senior side.

“Apart from skipper Haris, the 12 players who have been retained from the side that toured Darwin, include Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Usman Khan.

“The other two players are left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz, who featured in the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, and left-hand batter Azan Awais, who represented Pakistan U19 team at the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024.”

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Mohammad Haris (captain) (wicket-keeper), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Usman Khan.

Bangladesh ‘A’ squad

Towhid Hridoy (captain), Anamul Haque, Hasan Murad, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mahidul Islam (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Mosaddek Hossain, Rejaur Rehman Raja, Rishad Hossain, Ruyel Miah, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Schedule of Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh ‘A’ One-day series:

Aug 26 – 1st 50-over match – Islamabad Club

Aug 28 – 2nd 50-over match – Islamabad Club

Aug 30 – 3rd 50-over match – Islamabad Club