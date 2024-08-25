Fatima Sana named skipper as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan women's cricket team players share a moment. — ACC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3.

The Women’s T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, was shifted to the UAE due to political turmoil in the country.

The PCB confirmed the appointment of Fatima Sana as the captain as she replaced the experienced Nida Dar, a veteran of 112 ODIs and 153 T20Is.

“Fatima Sana has been named as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates from 3 to 20 October. The decision was a unanimously one made by the women’s national selection committee,” the PCB said in a press release.

“22-year-old Fatima, who has featured in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan emerging and domestic sides. She also captained the Pakistan side to a famous ODI win against New Zealand in a Super Over at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, in December 2023.’

‘From the 2023 edition, 10 players (Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Tuba Hassan) have been retained, while uncapped left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab makes it to the final 15. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has been included in the squad subject to fitness.”

The PCB made only one change from the squad that played in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 as Sadaf Shams returned to the squad in place of Najiha Alvi,

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)

Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani