'We must take home advantage' Naseem Shah urges management for better pitches

Naseem Shah at the press conference. - PCB

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has requested management to make good pitches for the home Tests going forward.

His statement came after the batters of Pakistan and Bangladesh scored a plethora of runs in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan scored 448/6 in the first innings while Bangladesh responded by scoring 565. Pakistan are currently 23/1 and trail by 94 runs.

"As a bowler, you have to be passionate and disciplined. We could have done better as a bowling unit too," he said in a press conference after day four's play.

He stressed that Pakistan now need to take home advantage. "I think our management tried their best to prepare a good wicket. Now we must think how we can get the home advantage.

"Preparing pitches is not in my hand. If we can't make green pitches then we should prepare a spin wicket. We must take the home advantage at any cost. We need to think about this," added.

It must be noted Pakistan last won a Test at home in February 2021. They are on a losing streak of eight Tests and the ongoing match is likely to draw.