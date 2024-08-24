WATCH: Shaheen brings out cradle celebartion after taking wicket in PAK vs BAN Test

Shaheen Afridi. - AFP

Pakistan's star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who welcomed a baby boy earlier today, marked the occasion with a cradle celebration after taking a wicket in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh.

Shaheen, who had been struggling to find his rhythm in the match, finally claimed his first wicket by getting Hasan Mahmud caught behind.

He bowled a length delivery on middle and leg, which Hasan attempted to hit over the mid-wicket area, but only managed to edge the ball. Rizwan dived to his right and completed the catch.

He celebrated the wicket with a cradle gesture to honour his newborn child.

WATCH HERE:

Shaheen and his wife Ansha Afridi welcome a baby boy on Saturday.



The couple is blessed with their first child whom they named Ali Yar.

Shaheen was congratulated by his teammates and fans on social media upon the arrival of his first child.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, Ansha's father, became a grandfather for the first time upon the birth of his daughter's son.

The pacer is currently participating in the two-Test series against Bangladesh and upon the conclusion of the first Test, he will leave for Karachi where his wife is.

He will join the team back before the second Test starts in Pindi on August 30.