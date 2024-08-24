Jurgen Klopp backs Arne Slot to succeed at Liverpool

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp left the club this summer. — Reuters

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is backing new manager Arne Slot to succeed with the Reds as the German revealed that he was happy when the Dutchman was named his replacement.

Klopp joined the Merseyside club in 2015 after previous manager Brendan Rodgers was sacked and the German soon became the club’s legend as he helped them win the Premier League for the first time since 1990.

Under Klopp's stewardship, Liverpool bagged the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

"Arne, yeah. Really good coach," Klopp told ESPN Netherlands. "I was really happy when I heard that Liverpool was going for Arne Slot. I wasn't involved in anything, it should not be like that, and I'm not this kind of guy in the background, still having some strings and stuff. Like I don't want that. The club is too big, too good. [The] people are too good.

"A lot of things changed since we left. But the only concern for me was, will they get a good coach? Liverpool was early and Liverpool got a top, top, top solution in Arne Slot.

"I like his football a lot [how he] played it with, with [Feyenoord], so that's really good. I saw the Sevilla game, the pre-season friendly at Anfield — big parts of it were really good. And the league game [against Ipswich], the second half was obviously really good.

"But it's not important that I like it, you can see he is a very good coach and the team, I know now better than most, is a really good squad, is a really good team. So it'll work out really well."