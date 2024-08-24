BCB receives legal notice after murder case filed against Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is currently featuring in Pakistan Test series. - AFP

A legal notice has been served to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) by Supreme Court Barrister Sajeb Mahmood Alam, demanding immediate action against all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

"As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, Shakib cannot continue as a part of the national team under these circumstances," Alam stated.

This notice comes in the wake of the Bangladeshi player accused of being involved in the murder of garment worker Rubel.

In this regard, the legal notice demands withdrawal of the 37-year-old from national team and urges the BCB to bring him back to the country for investigation.

Moreover, the barrister emphasised that under ICC rules, a player involved in a legal case is not allowed to play national team cricket.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter is currently playing Test series against Pakistan, in which he made 15 runs off 16 balls, with smashing two boundaries.

He was caught by Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood during the 72.4 over, with Saim Ayub bagging his first Test wicket.

This development comes as a serious blow to both, the all-rounder and the cricket team of Bangladesh, as this might sideline the star-cricketer for a longer period.

The BCB is yet to take any decision regarding the notice or the allegations which came earlier.