India deny visas to Pakistan's Snooker team for IBSF competitions

Ahsan Ramzan. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s snooker team was forced to miss the IBSF World U17 & U21 Snooker Championship in Bangalore after Indian authorities denied the necessary visas to the contingent, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) confirmed the development, expressing deep regret over the missed opportunity.

The Pakistani delegation, which included PBSA Chairman Alamgir A Shaikh, referee Naveed Kapadia, and three young players—Ahsan Ramzan, M. Hasnain Akhtar, and M. Hamza Ilyas—was all set to participate in the prestigious event.

Despite receiving clearance from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and other relevant authorities, the team was unable to proceed due to the visa refusal.

“This is a significant setback not only for our team but also for the international snooker community,” said a PBSA spokesperson. “Our players had a strong chance of securing medals, and their absence is deeply disappointing.”

The PBSA has lodged a formal protest with the Billiard & Snooker Federation of India and the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF), criticizing the decision to withhold travel documents from the Pakistani team.

The PBSA has expressed disappointment over the situation, as they were eager to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

The event started in Bangalore today and will continue till 31st August.