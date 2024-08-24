PCB revises Champions One-Day Cup schedule due to ongoing Pakistan-Bangladesh series

Champions ODI World Cup schedule revised. —PCB

LAHORE: Champions One-Day Cup previously announced to commence from September 1, will now start from September 11.

As per sources, these changes are made to ensure the presence of all players from the national team during the tournament.

Additionally, the tournament featuring five national teams, will include a one-week training camp for the national teams to ensure an impressive game during the World Cup.

This change in schedule comes as the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will end on September 3.

The new start date announced will allow the national team players to fully engage after their international commitments.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning on scheduling the tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

In this regard, the PCB’s delegation, led by Nadeem Khan, will be visiting the stadium today to assess the facilities available in the cricket ground.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, opened about the real intention for hosting this domestic tournament.

“Our current standings - sixth in Tests, fourth in ODIs and seventh in T20Is - do not reflect the true potential and legacy of Pakistan cricket. To restore our rightful place at the top of world cricket, we must innovate and strategically enhance, expand and strengthen our domestic structure. The introduction of the three Champions tournaments is a bold step in this direction.

“The Champions tournaments will bring together our most talented and consistent performers from domestic cricket with our centrally contracted players, creating an environment that mirrors the intensity of international cricket. With broadcast matches, legendary mentors, elite coaching staff and extensive media coverage, these tournaments will provide our players with the exposure and experience they need,” he said.