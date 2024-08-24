Shaheen, Ansha Afridi blessed with baby boy

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) with his wife Ansha Afridi.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi welcome a baby boy on Saturday.

The couple is blessed with their first child whom they named Ali Yar.

Shaheen was congratulated by his teammates and fans on social media upon the arrival of his first child.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, Ansha's father, became a grandfather for the first time upon the birth of his daughter's son.

The pacer is currently participating in the two-Test series against Bangladesh and upon the conclusion of the first Test, he will leave for Karachi where his wife is.

He will join the team back before the second Test starts in Pindi on August 30.

Remember, the wedding ceremony of Shaheen Afridi took place at a local hall in Karachi in September 2023 while the Valima reception ceremony took place in the capital city of Islamabad.

The events were graced by the presence of national team players and former cricket stars, adding a touch of cricketing glamour to the celebration. Notable attendees included Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf, who came to convey their best wishes to the newlyweds.

In addition to the aforementioned cricketing luminaries, the ceremony saw the presence of Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, who added to the festivities with their warm wishes and congratulatory messages.

Remember, Shaheen tied the knot with legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, in February 2023. The nikkah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.