WI vs SA: Nicholas Pooran stars as Windies beat South Africa

Nicholas Pooran unleashed a stunning unbeaten 65 off 26 deliveries against South Africa, leading his side to a seven-wicket victory in their T20I face-off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium on Friday.

In the match, West Indies opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

The Windies played an impactful game in the first innings, bringing the Proteas to 42 for five in just eight overs.

Additionally, Seamer Matthew Forde bagged key wickets, including Ryan Rickelton (4) and captain Aiden Markram (14).

During the first innings, Tristan Stubbs played a brilliant game for his team, making 76 runs from 42 balls after smashing three sixes.

Alongside Stubbs, Patrick Kruger added 44 runs off 32 deliveries to the total of 174-7 within 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the match was hindered due to the weather conditions, but once the match resumed, conditions of the pitch increased for batting.

Chasing the target of 175, the Windies played a brilliant cricket, with the openers Alick Athanaze making 40 runs while Shai Hope adding 51 runs to the total score.

Caribbeans lost their first wicket on 84 runs, with Athanaze caught by the Proteas’ captain Markram in the eighth over when the Right-arm bowler Ottniel Baartman delivered his final bowl.

This wicket brought Nicholas Pooran on the strike, smashing four consecutive sixes regardless of the bowling attack by Nandre Burger in the 12th over.

Despite losing Shai Hope and captain Rovman Powell, the Windies chased down the target by making 176/3 with 13 balls in hand.