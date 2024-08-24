PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh on top in Rawalpindi Test

Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot. — AFP

Bangladesh dominated proceedings on day four of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Test.

Pakistan lost the wicket of Saim Ayub and scored 23 runs at stumps. They still trail by 94 runs. Skipper Shan Masood is at 9* and Abdullah Shafique is at 12* as they look to make a comeback for the hosts.

Earlier, Bangladesh took a lead of 117 runs as they scored 565 in reply to Pakistan's 448/6 on day four of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim starred with an epic 191 off 341 balls which included 22 fours and a six.

The day was dominated by him and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 77 off 179 balls.

The day four play of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The day began with the visitors batting at 316-5 in 92 overs with Mushfiqur (55 off 122) and Liton Das (52 off 58) on the crease.

Soon after the play resumed, Naseem Shah removed Das with Mohammad Rizwan taking a catch.

However, Rahim stood tall and ended up scoring a brilliant century, becoming the third batter to score a ton in the ongoing Test.

Rahim and Miraz put up a stunning partnership to put Pakistan on the backfoot. Rahim was on course to score his fourth double-century but he fell short of nine runs as Mohammad Ali removed him.

Pakistan wrapped up Bangladesh innings after Rahim's dismissal. Shaheen Afridi removed Hasan Mahmud and Miraz while Naseem got the wicket of Shoriful Islam who blasted 22 off 14 balls.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Both teams have so far locked horns in 13 matches in six Test series with the Green Shirts emerging winners in 12 of them as one ended in a draw.