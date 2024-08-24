Novak Djokovic to skip upcoming Grand Slams following Olympic triumph

Novak Djokovic won gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. —Reuters

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is expected to miss the Grand Slams next year, as he aims to defend his title at the US Open.

Moreover, after achieving all four of the biggest tennis tournaments (the Grand Slams), the Serbian has recently clinched the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 37-year-old, bidding for the 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open, has faced several setbacks against younger rivals, losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals and against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Additionally, the Serb left the French Open in the quarter-final as he was facing a severe knee injury.

Nevertheless, he’s getting back to his best, with the tennis player defeating French Open star Alcaraz in the Paris Games final at Roland Garros.

In this regard, his former coach expressed confidence in Djokovic’s abilities following his recent performance at the Paris Olympics.

"I think he can find the motivation; the gold medal will lift him. If he plays like this, he's the man to beat at the US Open," Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic said. "I'm so glad that he finally won the Olympic gold. I wish him a 25th Grand Slam, to break the absolute record, and then he can retire, although he'll never retire."

Speaking about the Olympics match during an on-court interview at the Stars of the Open charity event, the 99-single titles winner, opened that he owes his gold medal win to Alcaraz and predicted a bright future for his competitor.