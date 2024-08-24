Record set with ‘three Super Overs’ in T20 match

Historic clash witnessed between Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters with three Super Overs. —ESPNcricinfo

A historic clash was witnessed during the Maharaja Trophy tournament on Friday during which a match required three Super Overs to determine the winner.

The Hubli Tigers turned out to be victorious against Bengaluru Blasters.

Chasing the target of 164 set by the Tigers, the Blasters also scored 164 runs and the game ended in a tie after the regular 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the captain of the Tigers, Manish Pandey scored 33 runs for his team while Mayank Agarwal led the Blasters with 54.

In the first Super Over, both teams scored 10 runs each, leading to a second Super Over.

Continuing with the Super Over, Hubli made 8 runs in the over and setting a target of 9 for the opposite team.

However, the Bengaluru failed to chase the target, scoring 8 runs equal to the Pandey-led side.

To end the match and predict the winner, the match progressed to a third Super Over.

During this historic over, the Agarwal-led side set a target of 13 runs, which the Tigers were successful to chase.

The team clinched victory on the final deliveries, thanks to boundaries hit by Kranthi Kumar.

Playing XI

Bengaluru Blasters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhuvan Raju, Gneshwar Naveen, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Aniruddha Joshi, Niranjan Naik, Kranthi Kumar, Lavish Kaushal, and Mohsin Khan

Hubli Tigers: Mitrakanth Yadav, Thippa Reddy, Mohammed Taha, Krishnan Shrijith, Manish Pandey (c), Aneeshwar Gautam, KP Karthikeya, Mavanth Kumar, KC Cariappa, Vidwath Kaverappa, LR Kumar, and Shreesha Achar