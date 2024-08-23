PAK vs BAN: PCB announces free entry for fans for remainder of first Test

Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket in first Bangladesh Test. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced free entry for the fans for the remainder of the first Test against Bangladesh which is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the PCB said in a presser.

“The decision was made keeping in view of the weekend, which will allow families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricketing stars and witness action between the two sides. The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

“Spectators are required to bring their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) (for families only) and premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat).

“The free entry policy does not apply for the tickets purchased for the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.”

The PCB also confirmed that fans who bought tickets the last two days will get a refund while the tickets that were bought online, will be automatically refunded to the credit or debit cards used for the purchase.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana