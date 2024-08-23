Tim Southee prioritises Test cricket over T20 leagues

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee. — ICC

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee stated that he prioritises red-ball cricket over T20 leagues as it is still the “pinnacle” for him and is something he holds very close to his heart.



Southee was in action in England’s The Hundred league where he finished as the top wicket-taker. However, despite enjoying T20 cricket, the pacer believes that Test cricket is what the pinnacle is.

"Format-wise, I think Test cricket is still the pinnacle for me and the format I hold closest to the heart," Southee said. "I really enjoy the T20, the Hundred format keeps you young, keeps you guessing, keeps you thinking and trying to improve your game, and your skill set, which helps across the other formats."

New Zealand will travel to Asia where they will play a total of six Tests — one against Afghanistan in India, two against Sri Lanka and three against India. While the calendar may clash with T20 leagues, New Zealand players are likely to be available for the coming series.

Southee was asked how this problem of players leaving international duty for league cricket can be solved, to which he said: "I don't have the answers. Right now, I don't think many people do. So I think it's about working out what's best for each individual board and their players.

“New Zealand Cricket seem to think that's the best way for the next 12 months. I don't think Kane and Devon will miss a lot of cricket for New Zealand. So for them to have the flexibility in doing that, but still also be committed to New Zealand, which I think that's where the casual playing agreement comes in."

Despite being captain of the Test squads for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Southee may be benched as the conditions in Asia support spinners more.

"I think it's just natural when you come to this part of the world," Southee said, "obviously spin plays a big part but ideally, I'd like to play all the Test matches available,” he said.

“I love Test cricket, but I understand there's balance to the side and obviously it's not easy as a pace bowler to be able to play nine Test matches in the next few months. So there's a lot of Test cricket so it's all about managing the workloads. But for me, as long as you're fit and ready to go, then I'd like to play every game.”