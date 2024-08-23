Rest day included as Sri Lanka unveil New Zealand Test series schedule

Sri Lanka-New Zealand Test series schedule has been revealed. -AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has revealed the schedule for their forthcoming Test series against New Zealand which is set to begin in September.

The upcoming series between Sri Lanka and Black caps consists of two Test fixtures with the first match scheduled to take place between September 18 to 23 in Galle.

However, these aforementioned days include a rest day on September 21 due to the presidential election in Sri Lanka, making this a six-day match series.

This rest day marks a return after 20 years, when in 2001 Sri Lanka hosted a Test match series against Zimbabwe in Colombo due to Poya Day (full moon day in the country).

Meanwhile, both matches of the forthcoming series will be held in Galle, with Sri Lanka and New Zealand currently standing at third and fourth spot respectively in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Recently, the Islanders are playing Test series against England, with England scoring 305/7 within 77 overs -- by the time this story was filed -- while Sri Lanka played their first innings and made 236 all out in 74 overs at the Old Trafford Stadium in the third day of first Test fixture on August 23.

Series schedule

First Test: September 18-23, Galle

Second Test: September 26-30, Galle