Ilkay Gundogan announces Barcelona departure as Man City return confirmed

Ilkay Gundogan (L) has returned to Manchester City after just a year. — Man City

Manchester City on Friday announced the re-signing of German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from FC Barcelona.

Gundogan, 33, joined Barcelona on a free deal from Man City in 2023 after winning a historic treble — Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League — with the Cityzens.

The German played 51 matches for the Blaugrana last season where he scored five goals and recorded 14 assists but he ended the season without winning a trophy.

He has now bid farewell to the Blaugrana saying that he gave everything for the shirt before adding that he is leaving the club in a “difficult situation”.

“Dear culers, after just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it,” Gundogan said in his farewell note to Barcelona fans.

“I have given everything to fight for the team and the club in the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign. Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.

“Nevertheless, it’s been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs - I always wanted to play at Barça, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best. Visca el Barca! Best wishes, Ilkay.”

During Xavi Hernandez's time as manager, Gundogan was a regular starter and was considered one of the most important members of the team.

However, following Xavi’s removal, Barca appointed Hansi Flick, whom Gundogan worked with at the German national team, who surprisingly did not name him in the squad to face Valencia in the La Liga opener.

Soon after his omission from the squad, Cadena SER and other Spanish outlets reported that Gundogan may soon find a way out of the club despite having two years left on his contract.