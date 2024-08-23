Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed: Ronaldo’s disallowed goal leads to 1-1 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal couldn't change things for Al-Nassr. -- Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN

Al-Nassr faced disappointment while playing their first match of the Saudi Professional League against Al-Raed on Thursday.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong start, Al-Nassr was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Al Raed on Thursday.

Ronaldo demonstrated his striking prowess with a powerful header in the 35th minute, leaving the goalkeeper Meshari Sunyur with no chance.

This goal marked Ronaldo's 22nd goal of 2024 and 50th in just 49 matches in the Saudi League.

The first half ended with Al-Nassr leading but just four minutes in the second half, the visitors levelled the score from the penalty spot.

Additionally, Ronaldo, 39, scored one more in the 75th minute but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside.

In this regard, Al-Nassr’s manager Luis Castro was dissatisfied in the post-match presentation.

"The cancellation of Ronaldo's goal was incorrect, and we should have been awarded a penalty kick that wasn't given," he said.

Following their 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Diriyah Super Cup final last week, the Luis Castro-led team were looking to bag a victory against Al-Raed on Thursday.

Al Raed, on the other hand, have been victorious against Al Nassr, having defeated them 3-1 at home last season.

As Al Nassr are aiming to clinch the title once again, they are required to overcome their setbacks and rediscover their form.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo is recently trending after joining YouTube and surpassing 1 million subscribers within 24 hours.