Trescothick undecided on becoming England’s white-ball coach

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick. — ECB

Marcus Trescothick will serve as England’s interim head coach during their upcoming T20I series against Australia but the former opener is yet to make a decision on taking the responsibility for long term.

Trescothick was appointed on a temporary basis after Matthew Mott stepped down from his post following England’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign where they lost to India in the semi-final.

The former opener is currently working with England’s red-ball team during their series against Sri Lanka and will join the white-ball team during the third Test ahead of the first T20I against Australia.

"It's not something I'd ever thought about before, until I got this opportunity now," Trescothick said. "I'm not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I've been very much focused on the job we're doing here [with the Test team].

"You plan your winter: we're off to Pakistan, then New Zealand. I'm so ingrained in that at the moment, I've not really sat down and said, 'right, this is where I'll try to go, this is what I'll try to do'. I'm looking forward to the opportunity, for sure. I'm really excited about doing the job. We'll work it out a little bit more from there."

Earlier, it was reported that Andrew Flintoff parted ways with the National team’s coaching staff.

As per the source, Flintoff had strained relations with England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, during the T20 World Cup 2024 which became the reason Andrew, 46, stepped down from the position.

Since last year, Andrew had been working with England’s white-ball team. Additionally, he served as an assistant coach during the T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the USA and the Caribbean.