WATCH: Rizwan takes one-handed stunner during first Bangladesh Test

Mohammad Rizwan with a brilliant catch.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a brilliant one-handed catch on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh which is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh began their innings at 27 for no loss at the start of the third day with Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan on the crease.

In the fifth over of day three, which was 17th overall, Hasan tried to play a shot at cover, but he got an outside edge on Naseem Shah’s delivery.

Rizwan responded quickly and ended up taking a one-handed stunner to end the left-handed batter’s innings.

Earlier on day two, Pakistan declared their innings at 448-6 while Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were still on the crease.



Saud Shakeel and Rizwan continued their excellent form and made it impossible for the Bangladeshi bowlers to break their defence.

Both Shakeel and Rizwan hit their third century in Test cricket and formed a partnership of 240 for the five wickets.

Shakeel made 141 (261) which included nine fours. He was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls which included 11 fours and 3 sixes. Meanwhile, Shaheen chipped in with 29 off 24 balls.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Both teams have so far locked horns in 13 matches in six Test series with the Green Shirts emerging winners in 12 of them as one ended in a draw.